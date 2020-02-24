Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Market Expectations, Regions, Type and Growth Trends Highlighted until 2025

The market for Companion Diagnostic Tests is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Companion Diagnostic Tests sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

The global Companion Diagnostic Tests market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Companion Diagnostic Tests market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Companion Diagnostic Tests in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Companion Diagnostic Tests in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Companion Diagnostic Tests market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Companion Diagnostic Tests market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

F. Hoffman LA Roche Ltd.

QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

BioMerieux SA, BioGenex

AGENDIA NV

Siemens Healthcare GmBH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Market size by Product

Protein Detection

DNA Detection

Hybridization

Biomarker

Others

Market size by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Research Institutes

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Companion Diagnostic Tests Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Protein Detection

1.4.3 DNA Detection

1.4.4 Hybridization

1.4.5 Biomarker

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.5.3 Medical Device Companies

1.5.4 Research Institutes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Market Size

2.1.1 Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Companion Diagnostic Tests Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Companion Diagnostic Tests Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Companion Diagnostic Tests Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Companion Diagnostic Tests Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Companion Diagnostic Tests Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Companion Diagnostic Tests Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Companion Diagnostic Tests Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Companion Diagnostic Tests Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Companion Diagnostic Tests Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Companion Diagnostic Tests Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Companion Diagnostic Tests Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Companion Diagnostic Tests Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Companion Diagnostic Tests Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

