Global Compact Photo Printers Market Shipment by Vendors 2019

With the rapid advancements in technology, individuals are turning towards leading luxurious lives, the factor being the foremost reason for the rise in the market numbers of compact photo printer market. Compact photo printers are pocket sized printers which provide good quality printing and have a lot of connection options such as USB or wireless connection options such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The most captivating feature being portability provided by the equipment due to which printing is available at any time according to user’s convenience. Due to all these features, compact photo printers are anticipated to witness healthy growth in near future.

Advancements in technology combined with desired features such as portability, flexibility, and good quality printing are the foremost features which contribute primarily towards the growth of compact photo printer market. With advancements in technologies, companies are developing pocket sized printers which offer strong connectivity with smartphones via numerous connectivity options. Additionally, smartphone market is witnessing high growth in market numbers. Moreover, as the smartphone penetration increases mobile photo printers are anticipated to witness healthy growth in the market. Also compact photo printers are a cost effective solution and also adds on to privacy as one may not want to show all pictures clicked but want to save some cherished memories for themselves in the form of photos. As a result, inclination towards compact photo printers is anticipated to increase thereby increasing adoption in the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SAMSUNG

SONY

Canon

HP

L.P.

Epson

Lexmark International

Fujifilm

PLR Ecommerce

LG Electronics

Kodak

Prynt

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Inkjet Printers

Zink Printers

Thermal Dye Printers

Photochemical Printers

Others

Segment by Application:

Private

Commercial

