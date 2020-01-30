Global Compact Photo Printers Market Revenue to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Future

Global Compact Photo Printers Market: Introduction

With the rapid advancements in technology, individuals are turning towards leading luxurious lives, the factor being the foremost reason for the rise in the market numbers of compact photo printer market. Compact photo printers are pocket sized printers which provide good quality printing and have a lot of connection options such as USB or wireless connection options such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The most captivating feature being portability provided by the equipment due to which printing is available at any time according to user’s convenience. Due to all these features, compact photo printers are anticipated to witness healthy growth in near future.

Global Compact Photo Printers Market: Market Dynamics

Advancements in technology combined with desired features such as portability, flexibility, and good quality printing are the foremost features which contribute primarily towards the growth of compact photo printer market. With advancements in technologies, companies are developing pocket sized printers which offer strong connectivity with smartphones via numerous connectivity options. Additionally, smartphone market is witnessing high growth in market numbers. Moreover, as the smartphone penetration increases mobile photo printers are anticipated to witness healthy growth in the market. Also compact photo printers are a cost effective solution and also adds on to privacy as one may not want to show all pictures clicked but want to save some cherished memories for themselves in the form of photos. As a result, inclination towards compact photo printers is anticipated to increase thereby increasing adoption in the market.

However, High power consumption and limited range are some of the factors that can restrain the growth of global Compact Photo Printers market.

Global Compact Photo Printers Market: Segmentation

Global compact photo printers market is segmented on the basis of printer type and region.

On the basis of printer type, the global compact photo printers market can be segmented into inkjet printers, Zink printers, thermal dye printers, photochemical printers and others.

Global Compact Photo Printers Market: Competition Landscape

HP Development Company, L.P. launched HP Sprocket in September 2017, which is a pocket sized printer and can click instant pictures with good quality.

The key vendors in the global Compact Photo Printers market are SAMSUNG, SONY INDIA, Canon India Pvt Ltd, HP Development Company, L.P., Epson India Pvt Ltd, Lexmark International, Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, PLR Ecommerce, LLC, LG Electronics, Eastman Kodak Company and Prynt Corp.