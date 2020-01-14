Global Community Care Facilities for the Elderly Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2025

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Community Care Facilities for the Elderly Market – 2019” research report to its database

Community Care Facilities or Residential Care Facilities are services provided to geriatrics to assist their day-to-day routine of care, supervision and assistance with activities such as bathing and grooming and providing medicine as per regimen. In many cases high level of care and supervision is required when people are unable to ambulate by themselves but who do not need 24 hour nursing care. They are considered non-medical facilities and are not required to have nurses, certified nursing assistants or doctors on staff. These services are provided either home to home or at a private facility away from the patient’s home. Community care facilities are strictly regulated for quality of environment and expertise of the staff.

The demand for community care has increased exponentially over the years particularly due to decreased focus and attention meted out to geriatrics by family. This is further fueled with low awareness and training in handling of serious medical situation for old people such as Alzheimer’s Parkinson’s, heart attack, post-surgical care and palliative care. In many situations, end-of-life care is required to be provided which cannot be given in hospitals due to over occupation of hospital premises. Other services may include adult day health care, companionship, delivery of consumables and medical supplies, counseling, emergency alert response, home repair, home-delivered meals, home nursing, legal assistance, material aid, medical therapeutic services, personal care, transportation, and other community-based services.

In 2018, the global Community Care Facilities for the Elderly market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Community Care Facilities for the Elderly status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Community Care Facilities for the Elderly development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Visiting Angels

Care Pathways

Home Rather

Senior Homes

Maxim Home Care

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Adult Day Health Care

Companionship

Delivery Of Consumables And Medical Supplies

Counseling

Emergency Alert Response

Medical Therapeutic Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Community

Nursing Homes

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

