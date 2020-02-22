Global Commodity Plastics Market _Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Commodity Plastics Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polypropylene, Polymethyl Methacrylate, and Others), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile, Medical & Pharmaceutical, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In product type, the polyethylene commodity plastics are highly used because these commodity plastics can be used for various packaging and consumer goods applications. These can be used in almost all the types of single-use and multiple-use packaging products. Because of this polyethylene commodity plastics are growing at the highest CAGR.

In type polyvinyl chloride commodity plastics are growing at a decent CAGR because the buildings and construction projects require pipes which are usually manufactured from polyvinyl chloride.

In type, high-density polyethylene is growing with highest CAGR rate because of growing applications in electronics packaging and automotive industry.

In application, the packaging is growing with highest CAGR because of the growing usage of cereal box liners, milk jugs and industrial & household chemical containers.

In application, the automotive segment is growing at a decent CAGR because of growing replacement market for air dams, rocker panels and car bumpers.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global commodity plastics market are listed below;

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sinopec Corporation

CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY

BASF SE

DowDuPont

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Gas Authority Of India Limited(GAIL)

Indian Oil Corporation

INEOS

LG Chem, Ltd.

Lotte Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

QENOS Pty Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Westlake Chemical Corporation

