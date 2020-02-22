Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market Size, Growth and Comparison by Regions, Types and Applications

The global commercial satellite broadband market is expected to reach approximately USD 170 Million by the end of 2023 with approximate 10% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 – 2023. The major factor that drive the growth of the commercial satellite broadband market is the ability to reach the unserved or rural areas where the wired or other connectivity fails to reach. The satellite broadband connectivity at present is expensive but is expected to decrease in the upcoming years due to the advancements in the internet connectivity technology.

Global Commercial Satellite Broadband Market, By Component (Satellite, Gateway, Modem, Network Operations Center (NOC)), By Frequency band (Ku, C, Ka) By End Users (Education, Hospitals, Government Agencies, Public Safety) – Forecast up till 2023.

Key Players:

The global commercial satellite broadband market holds some of the prominent key vendors like Hughes Communications, Inc (U.S.), ViaSat Inc.(U.S.), Eutelsat S.A.(France), Thaicom Public Company Limited (Thailand), EarthLink Holding Corp.(U.S.), Dish Network LLC (U.S.), Avonline Satellite Solutions Ltd (U.K.), Speedcast International Limited (Australia), Skycasters LLC (U.S.), Inmarsat PLC (U.K.), Iridium Communications Inc. (U.S.), Globalstar, Inc. (U.S.) among others. The market leaders keep constantly innovating in the Ka frequency band to make more effective and faster two way communication.

Market Highlights:

The satellite broadband is the internet connectivity that is provided by the low earth orbiting or geostationary satellites. The satellite broadband connectivity is a costly option but the cost is expected to decrease in the upcoming years due to advancements in the internet connectivity technology. However, the major issues that arise is the limitation of bandwidth which again gives rise to limited speeds and lags in the overall speed as data packets have to travel a huge distance. Although the satellite broadband market is expensive, the government and many independent organizations are making initiatives to launch an affordable and faster internet connectivity by introducing the pay per use plans, monthly plans and yearly plans.

cThe market for global commercial satellite broadband is segmented on the basis of component, frequency band and end users. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate because of the advancements in the internet technology and growing demand of high speed, distortion less internet connectivity. The major factor that drive the market for commercial satellite broadband market is the global connectivity of the rural areas having limited or no internet connectivity. Also factors such as satellite reach as many users that are unserved or underserved by landline technology and satellite broadband can achieve a higher quality of service (QOS) for high bandwidth applications in some locations and with flexible data plans to improve the customer experience for satellite technology.

Segmentation:

The global commercial satellite market is segmented on the basis of component, frequency band and end – users. On the basis of component, the segmentation is further bifurcated under satellite, gateway, antenna, modem, and network operations center (NOC). All of these components form a complete satellite broadband system. A satellite is a low earth orbiting or a geostationary satellite revolving around the earth and covering the major footprints. Gateways are the ground stations that transmit the data from the satellite to the consumer side and vice versa. The signals are typically in the form of radio waves. The satellite system also includes antennas which basically the large aperture dish mounted on the consumer side and a modem that directs the signals from the antenna to the end device like a computer or a mobile. The component usage is more on the consumer side and decreases as we move up in the segment.

On the basis of frequency band, the segmentation is divided into Ka band, Ku band, C band among others. Most of the satellite communication happens in the above mentioned bands. Though, Ka band is leading the market for the commercial satellite broadband due to its heavy adoption and higher data rates.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented under civil defense, hospitals, education, small and medium enterprises, government agencies and in public safety. Among these, civil defense, hospitals and public safety turn to be the leading segment as these are closely linked with the emergency services. The satellite broadband internet can replace the traditional telephone line and wired broadband which becomes unusable at the time of natural disaster.

Regional Analysis:

The commercial satellite broadband market is also segmented on the basis of region under North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America and Europe turn out to be the dominating regions in the commercial satellite due to the already established wired broadband market and advancements in the internet technologies. The countries like U.S and Canada are however the early adopters of the cloud and internet technology and many large presences of satellite companies are located in the North America region. Though, Asia Pacific, Latin America and rest of the world show a significant growth in terms of the growth in usage and application of the satellite broadband as these include the rural areas and least internet connectivity to achieve the higher quality of service. Countries such as India and New Zealand, China and Brazil are highly emerging countries and are investing heavily in improving the connectivity infrastructure. However, major areas in these countries are still relying on the 2G mobile connectivity for internet which creates an opportunity for the firms in the satellite broadband market to imply the services.

