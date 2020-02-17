Global Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Shipment by Vendors 2019

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Commercial Laundry Equipment Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Commercial Laundry Equipment market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Commercial Laundry Equipment market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Laundry equipment is the equipment used in the process of washing clothes and linens. The commercial laundry equipment products comprises of dry cleaning equipment, presses, commercial dryers and washers. Such equipment provides laundry solutions to various industries including healthcare, hospitality, educational, and service industries.

The growth in commercial laundry equipment market can be primarily attributed to the growing demand for efficient laundry systems. As the population and levels of disposable income rises, there is a growing awareness among the people for hygienic and efficient cleaning systems. This triggers the growth of laundry stores to cater to such growing demand In addition, the government regulations for energy efficient systems in certain regions like North America are creating stiff competition among the vendors to come up with innovative features including the electronic controls. Such electronic controls combined with several other features automate the cleaning tasks thereby saving lot of time. Another factor contributing to the growth of commercial laundry equipment market is the initiatives taken by the healthcare industries to solve the issue of various cleaning jobs. Hospitals, clinics and nursing homes need to consistently launder a variety of items such as towels, bed sheets, rugs and mop heads thoroughly and effectively. High speed washing and cost efficiency are tow dominating factors for such health care facilities. This is driving the demand for highly programmable laundry equipment that can cater to the various washing needs ranging from personal items to mop heads.

Commercial Laundry Equipment market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alliance Laundry Systems

Electrolux Laundry Systems

GE Appliances

Qualitex

Unipress

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The Commercial Laundry Equipment market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs.

Segment by Type:

Multi-Housing

On-Premises

Vended

Segment by Application:

Healthcare

Hospitality

Educational

Service Industries

