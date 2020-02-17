Global Commercial Greenhouse Market 2019 Industry, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Commercial Greenhouse market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Commercial Greenhouse market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Greenhouses are places for growing plants in a controlled environment. Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in the commercial greenhouse market. Countries such as The Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. The increasing population and demand for food in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific are boosting the growth of this market. The increasing trend of rooftop farming and the rising population are the two major drivers for the market. However, the high cost of commercial greenhouses, especially technologies such as LED grow light and HVAC systems, is a restraint for the commercial greenhouse market.

Temperature is one of the most important parameters for plant photosynthesis. Due to this, a commercial greenhouse needs to be equipped with technologies for maintaining the ideal temperature required for photosynthesis. Thus, heating and cooling systems together constituted nearly 51% of the overall commercial greenhouse market in 2014. However, they are far more superior to the conventional greenhouses or traditional farming in terms of providing the desired light spectrum at all stages of plant growth, are energy-efficient, and offer longer operating life. These features are encouraging growers to adopt LED grow lights.

The global Commercial Greenhouse market is valued at 29600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 57300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial Greenhouse volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Greenhouse market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report..

Richel Group SA, Argus Control Systems Ltd. , Certhon , Logiqs B.V., Lumigrow, Inc. , Agra Tech, Inc , Rough Brothers, Inc.,

Nexus Corporation, Hort Americas, LLC , Heliospectra AB

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type

Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse, Others

Segment by Application

Commmercial, Farm, Others