In this report, the Global Commercial Flooring Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Commercial Flooring Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Commercial flooring is the walking surface of a commercial building like shopping mall, hospital, playground, etc. Commercial flooring may be stone, wood, ceramic, or any other material that can support the expected load.

In this report, we research all flooring materials except home flooring of residents.

The technical barriers of commercial flooring are not high, and the commercial flooring production concentrated large companies including Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, StonePeak Ceramics, Roppe, Lamosa, and others. The enterprises are mainly located in USA, followed by Mexico.

Commercial Flooring are widely used in Educational, Institutional, Healthcare / Hospital, Hospitality, Light Commercial, Light Industrial, Office, Retail / Stores, Transportation / Public Venues, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Commercial Flooring will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Commercial Flooring is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Commercial Flooring industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of commercial flooring gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. As the same time, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of commercial flooring. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

This report focuses on Commercial Flooring volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Flooring market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mohawk Group

Mannington

Armstrong

Milliken & Company

J+J Flooring Group

StonePeak Ceramics

Roppe

Florim USA

Lamosa

Kronospan

Crossville

Parterre

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)

Carpet

Hardwood and Laminate

Ceramic Tile

Segment by Application

Education System

Medical System

Sports System

Leisure And Shopping System

Traffic System

Office System

Industrial System

