Global Commercial Electric Cooking Equipment Market Sales and Product Demand Analysis 2019

Electric cooking equipment is equipment that converts electrical energy into heat to cook and bake. Electric cooking equipment became popular as replacements for solid-fuel (wood or coal) equipment which required more labor to operate and maintain. And commercial electric cooking equipment is one kind of electric cooking equipment, which used for commercial purpose.

ITW, Middleby and other companies are major player in commercial electric cooking equipment market. And Industry concentration in the commercial electric cooking equipment industry is not too high.

Rapid lifestyle changes in many countries have led to a demand for products that make life easier, make cooking healthier and food storage safer. Interest in more advanced leisure and gourmet cooking is rising mainly in mature economies.

According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Electric Cooking Equipment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Commercial Electric Cooking Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type

Induction Hobs

Commercial hotplate

Ceramic hobs

Segmentation by application

Restaurant

Hotel

Other

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ITW

Manitowoc

Siemens

Middleby

Alto-Shaam

Electrolux

Fujimak

Midea

Pochee

Rational

Elecpro

Duke

Thermador

KingBetter

Lang World

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Commercial Electric Cooking Equipment Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

