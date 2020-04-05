In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-commercial-conventional-and-biotech-gm-seeds-professional-analysis-report-2019
With mounting population and consequential increase in food demand, sustainable production of food crops has become the need of the hour. Improved standards of farming coupled with advent of biotechnology in seed cultivation have given a boost to the bioseeds market worldwide leading to disease free cultivation and higher yields.
The global Commercial (Conventional and Biotech/GM) Seeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Commercial (Conventional and Biotech/GM) Seeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial (Conventional and Biotech/GM) Seeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Monsanto
DuPont
Syngenta
Vilmorin & Cie
KWS
Bayer CropScience
Sakata Seed
Takii
AgReliant Genetics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Maize
Soybean
Vegetables
Cereals
Cotton
Rice
Canola
Segment by Application
Agricultural
Research institution
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-commercial-conventional-and-biotech-gm-seeds-professional-analysis-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Agriculture market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Agriculture markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Agriculture Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Agriculture market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Agriculture market
- Challenges to market growth for Agriculture manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Agriculture Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com