Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market by Aircraft Class (Narrowbody, Widebody, and Regional Transport Aircraft) and by Geography – Forecast To 2021

Market Synopsis of Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market

The Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2016-2021. Growing demand for improved aero-engine components is a major factor driving the market growth. For aircraft operators, the maintenance and repair cost associated with aircraft components constitute a major chunk of the operational cost. For a modern aircraft gas turbine engine, the cost largely depends on the durability of hot section components, which are continually subjected to high temperatures. Improvements in stages during design and construction help to extend their durability and service life, leading to less need for maintenance. Furthermore, the increase in aircraft and aero-engine sales along with the new aero-engine developments are expected to fuel the growth of the market market. Therefore, the market is expected to reach USD 1,279.8 million by the end of 2021 and is expected register a CAGR of 5.91%.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market are GE Aviation, GKN Aerospace, Rolls Royce, Turbocam International, UTC Aerospace Systems, Chromalloy, Hi-Tek Manufacturing, Moeller Aerospace, and Snecma. In 2016, the companies such as GE Aviation, Rolls Royce, and UTC Aerospace Systems accounted for over 30% of the global market.

As per the MRFR analysis, cost associated with materials, technical issues related to the fixture of turbine blades, and spare parts pricing transparency are the factors limiting the market growth.

Study Objectives of Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyse the Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades and Vanes Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by aircraft class

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Commercial

Target Audience

• Turbine Blades and Vanes OEMs

• Engine OEMs

• Component Suppliers

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

The report also covers country level analysis:

Americas (North & Latin)

• US

• Canada

• Brazil

• Others

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K

• Rest of Europe

Asia – Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia/New Zealand

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

• UAE,

• Kuwait

• Israel

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1.1 Definition . 8

1.2 Scope of the Study . 8

1.3 Assumptions …. 9

1.4 Market Structure …… 9

2 Research Methodology …….. 10

2.1 Research Process ..10

2.2 Primary Research ..11

2.3 Secondary Research …..11

2.4 Market Size Estimation ….11

2.5 Forecast Model …..13

3 Market Dynamics ….. 14

3.1 Drivers, Restraints and Trends of Global Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market …14

3.2 Drivers 15

3.2.1 Demand for Improved Aero-engine Components …. 15

3.2.2 Increase in Aircraft and Aero-engine Sales …….. 15

3.2.3 Need for Aero-engine Parts Upgrade and Replacement .. 15

3.2.4 New Aero-engine Developments … 16

3.3 Restraints ……..17

3.3.1 High Cost of Materials . 17

3.3.2 Spare Parts Pricing Transparency …. 17

3.3.3 Technical Difficulties to Repair and Restore Turbine Blades and Vanes . 18

3.4 Trends .18

3.4.1 Growth in PMA Strength ……. 18

3.4.2 New Turbine Blade Material 19

3.4.3 Utilization of Additive Manufacturing Technology ….. 19

4 Market Factor Analysis …….. 21

4.1 Market Scenario ….21

4.2 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis 22

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers . 22

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers . 22

4.2.3 Threat on New Entrants …….. 23

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes …. 23

4.2.5 Threat of Rivals …. 23

4.3 Supply Chain Analysis ….23

4.4 Value Chain Analysis ……24

5 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market, By Aircraft Class ….. 26

5.1 Introduction …27

6 Commercial Aircraft Turbine Blades & Vanes Market, By Regions 30

6.1 Introduction …31

6.2 Americas ……..32

6.3 Europe …35

6.4 Asia-pacific …37

6.5 Middle East & Africa …….39

7 Competitive Scenario .. 41

7.1 Introduction …41

7.2 Competitive Landscape 42

8 Company Profiles … 43

8.1 GE Aviation ….43

8.1.1 Company Overview … 43

8.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview …… 43

8.1.3 Financial Overview …… 44

8.1.4 Strategy ……. 44

8.2 GKN Aerospace ….46

8.2.1 Company Overview … 46

8.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview …… 46

8.2.3 Financial Overview …… 47

8.2.4 Strategy ……. 47

8.3 Rolls-Royce ….49

8.3.1 Company Overview … 49

8.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview …… 49

8.3.3 Financial Overview …… 49

8.3.4 Strategy ……. 50

8.4 TURBOCAM, Inc. ….51

8.4.1 Company Overview … 51

8.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview …… 51

8.4.3 Financial Overview …… 51

8.4.4 Strategy ……. 51

8.5 UTC Aerospace Systems 53

8.5.1 Company Overview … 53

8.5.2 Financial Overview …… 53

8.5.3 Strategy ……. 54

..…..Continued