Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The seating layout changes depending upon the type of aircraft and the airline. The commercial aircraft seats are usually arranged in rows across the aircraft fuselage. Also, based on operating carriers (low-cost carrier [LCC] or full-service carrier [FSC]), they provide different classes of seats, like first class, business class, premium economy, and economy class seats.

The analysts forecast the global commercial aircraft seating market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft seating market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated in the overall market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Aviointeriors

• B/E Aerospace

• Geven

• RECARO Aircraft Seating

• Zodiac Aerospace

Other prominent vendors

• Aero Seating Technologies

• Expliseat

• Optimares

• Pitch Aircraft Seating Systems

• Thompson Aeroseating

• ZIM Flugsitz

Market driver

• Increase in air traffic

Market driver

• Increase in air traffic

Market challenge

• Flaws in aircraft seat design

Market challenge

• Flaws in aircraft seat design

Market trend

• Retrofitting of aircraft seat

Market trend

• Retrofitting of aircraft seat

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

Part 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

Part 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

Part 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

Part 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

Part 06: Global aerospace and defense supply chain system

Part 07: Global aerospace and defense value chain system

Part 08: Market segmentation by aircraft type

• Market share by aircraft type

• Market segmentation by narrow-body aircraft

• Market segmentation by wide-body aircraft

• Market segmentation by regional jet aircraft

• Market segmentation by turboprop aircraft

Part 09: Market segmentation by product

• Market share by aircraft seat type

• Market segmentation by economy class seat

• Market segmentation by business class seat

• Market segmentation by premium economy class seat

• Market segmentation by first class seat

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

• Global commercial aircraft seating market in Americas

• Global commercial aircraft seating market in EMEA

• Global commercial aircraft seating market in APAC

Part 11: Market drivers

• Increase in air traffic

• High-density seating configuration

• Modernization of aircraft seats

• Increasing number of LCCs

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

• Issues with adoption of new designs

• European economic crisis and impact of declining geopolitical situation in EMEA

• Flaws in aircraft seat design

• Rapid changes in seat designs

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

• Retrofitting of aircraft seats

• Implementation of lightweight and advanced seats

• Use of new seat materials

• Introduction of business class seats in LCCs

Part 16: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

Part 17: Key vendor analysis

• Aviointeriors

• B/E Aerospace

• Geven

• RECARO Aircraft Seating

• Zodiac Aerospace

..…..Continued

