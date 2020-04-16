Global Commerce Cloud Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Commerce Cloud market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Commerce Cloud market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Commerce cloud platforms provide an enhanced consumer experience across channels, such as mobile, social media, website, and offline stores. It enables a single shared view of customer activity, inventory, products, and promotions that reduce the time needed to synchronize distinct data sources. Moreover, commerce cloud provides capabilities, such as an open development environment. These capabilities aid retail providers in simplified customizations and extended commerce.

In 2018, the global Commerce Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Commerce Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commerce Cloud development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce

Oracle

IBM

SAP

Apttus

Episerver

Magento (Adobe)

Shopify

Elastic Path

BigCommerce

Digital River

VTEX

Commercetools

Kibo Commerce

Sitecore

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Commerce Cloud Platforms

Commerce Cloud Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commerce Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commerce Cloud are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

