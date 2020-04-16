Global Commerce Cloud Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Commerce Cloud market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Commerce Cloud market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Commerce cloud platforms provide an enhanced consumer experience across channels, such as mobile, social media, website, and offline stores. It enables a single shared view of customer activity, inventory, products, and promotions that reduce the time needed to synchronize distinct data sources. Moreover, commerce cloud provides capabilities, such as an open development environment. These capabilities aid retail providers in simplified customizations and extended commerce.
In 2018, the global Commerce Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Commerce Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commerce Cloud development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Salesforce
Oracle
IBM
SAP
Apttus
Episerver
Magento (Adobe)
Shopify
Elastic Path
BigCommerce
Digital River
VTEX
Commercetools
Kibo Commerce
Sitecore
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Commerce Cloud Platforms
Commerce Cloud Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commerce Cloud are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
