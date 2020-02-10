Global Combine Harvester Market is Set to Witness an Uptick During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Combine Harvester Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Combine harvester, also was known as combine in the early 1950s, is a joint machine that capable of complete reaping, threshing, and winnowin in crop harvesting into a single process.

Combine harvesters are one of the most economically important labor saving inventions, significantly reducing the fraction of the population that must be engaged in agriculture.

Market concentration is not high, European and American companies have advanced technology, and some manufacturers have production bases all over the world, this helps reduce their costs and improve competitiveness.

Kubota and Lovol are leading manufacturers by volume with over 25% market share by volume.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. Chinese manufacturers have successfully developed some advanced products, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

Combine harvester industry is very important for agriculture, although it has declined in the past several years due to overcapacity, the demand will recovery slowly in the next 5 years.

The global Combine Harvester market is valued at 10200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Combine Harvester volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Combine Harvester market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

John Deere

CNH Industrial(Case IH and New Holland)

Kubota

Claas

AGCO

ISEKI

Sampo Rosenlew

SAME DEUTZ-FAHR

Yanmar

Pickett Equipment

Versatile

Rostselmash

PreetAgro

Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE)

LOVOL

Zoomlion

Xingguang Agricultural Machinery

Shandong Shifeng

Jiangsu Wode Group

Zhejiang Liulin Agricultural Machinery

Zhong ji Southern Machinery

YTO Group

Luoyang Zhongshou Machinery Equipment

Wuzheng Agricultural Equipment

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 200 HP

200-300 HP

300-400 HP

Above 400 HP

Segment by Application

Wheat Harvesting

Corn Harvesting

Rice Harvesting

Others

