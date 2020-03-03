Global Colour Cosmetics market by Growth Factors, Regions, Key Players and Applications, Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global Colour Cosmetics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

Global Colour Cosmetics market 2018-2025

Color cosmetics have wide applications in nail products, lip products, eye make-up, facial make-up, and other. Color cosmetics refer to the colorants and cosmetics ingredients that help to enhance the appearance of the human body. The color cosmetics include products such as eye shadows, foundations, nail paints, lipsticks, powers, and others. The color cosmetics are segmented on the basis of target markets such as prestige products and mass products. The prestige products are projected to register high CAGR than mass products in the next five years as the brand loyalty amongst prestige color cosmetics users is rising especially in the developed regions.

The rising disposable income of people, rising consciousness about appearance, and improving quality of life are the major drivers of the color cosmetics market in the developed countries of North America and Europe as well as the emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and RoW. Moreover, the growing demand for beauty and personal care, organic cosmetic products, technological advancements in color cosmetics, attractive packaging, increasing consumer health awareness about personal care and fashion trends are projected to drive the demand for color cosmetics. In Asia-Pacific, China and India are expected to witness high demand for color cosmetics between 2018 and 2025.

Global Market Outline: Colour Cosmetics Market

In 2017, the global Colour Cosmetics market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Colour Cosmetics market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Colour Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Colour Cosmetics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Colour Cosmetics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Colour Cosmetics market is segmented based on device type and end-user.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Colour Cosmetics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Colour Cosmetics include

L’OREAL

EsteeLauder

Maybelline

Chanel

M.A.C

LANCOME

YSL

Givenchy

Guerlain

Coty

Revlon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Nail Products

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Facial Make-Up

Hair Color Products

Special Effect Products

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-Commerce

Retailers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Colour Cosmetics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Colour Cosmetics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Colour Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Colour Cosmetics market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Colour Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Colour Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Colour Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

