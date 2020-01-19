GLOBAL COLOR COSMETICS MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Color Cosmetics market for 2018-2023.

This report study the Color Cosmetics market, covering the product applied to the face, nail and hair to enhance its appearance.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 28%, followed by North America with 26%. Asia-Pacific’s consumption market has a quicker growth rate, China mark a CAGR of 9.2% from 2013-2017.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Color Cosmetics will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 62 million by 2023, from US$ 40 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Color Cosmetics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Facial Makeup

Lip Products

Eye Makeup

Nail Cosmetics

Other (brush sets etc.)

Segmentation by application:

Offline

Online

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

L’Oreal

Unilever

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Avon

Chanel

LVMH

Coty

Clarins

Natura Cosmeticos

Revlon

Mary Kay

Kose

Kryolan

Carslan

Mariedalgar

Lansur

Maogeping

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Color Cosmetics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Color Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Color Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Color Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points

2018-2023 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Color Cosmetics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Color Cosmetics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Facial Makeup

2.2.2 Lip Products

2.2.3 Eye Makeup

2.2.4 Nail Cosmetics

2.2.5 Other (brush sets etc.)

2.3 Color Cosmetics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Color Cosmetics Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Color Cosmetics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Offline

2.4.2 Online

2.5 Color Cosmetics Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Color Cosmetics Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Color Cosmetics Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Color Cosmetics by Players

3.1 Global Color Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Color Cosmetics Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Color Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Color Cosmetics Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Color Cosmetics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Color Cosmetics Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Color Cosmetics Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 L’Oreal

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.1.3 L’Oreal Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 L’Oreal News

12.2 Unilever

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.2.3 Unilever Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Unilever News

12.3 Estee Lauder

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.3.3 Estee Lauder Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Estee Lauder News

12.4 Shiseido

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.4.3 Shiseido Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Shiseido News

12.5 Amore Pacific

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.5.3 Amore Pacific Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Amore Pacific News

12.6 Avon

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.6.3 Avon Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Avon News

12.7 Chanel

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.7.3 Chanel Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Chanel News

12.8 LVMH

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered

12.8.3 LVMH Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 LVMH News

12.9 Coty

……Continued

