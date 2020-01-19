GLOBAL COLOR COSMETICS MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Color Cosmetics market for 2018-2023.
This report study the Color Cosmetics market, covering the product applied to the face, nail and hair to enhance its appearance.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 28%, followed by North America with 26%. Asia-Pacific’s consumption market has a quicker growth rate, China mark a CAGR of 9.2% from 2013-2017.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Color Cosmetics will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 62 million by 2023, from US$ 40 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Color Cosmetics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Facial Makeup
Lip Products
Eye Makeup
Nail Cosmetics
Other (brush sets etc.)
Segmentation by application:
Offline
Online
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
L’Oreal
Unilever
Estee Lauder
Shiseido
Amore Pacific
Avon
Chanel
LVMH
Coty
Clarins
Natura Cosmeticos
Revlon
Mary Kay
Kose
Kryolan
Carslan
Mariedalgar
Lansur
Maogeping
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Color Cosmetics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Color Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Color Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Color Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Color Cosmetics Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Color Cosmetics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Facial Makeup
2.2.2 Lip Products
2.2.3 Eye Makeup
2.2.4 Nail Cosmetics
2.2.5 Other (brush sets etc.)
2.3 Color Cosmetics Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Color Cosmetics Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Color Cosmetics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Offline
2.4.2 Online
2.5 Color Cosmetics Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Color Cosmetics Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Color Cosmetics Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Color Cosmetics Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Color Cosmetics by Players
3.1 Global Color Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Color Cosmetics Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Color Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Color Cosmetics Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Color Cosmetics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Color Cosmetics Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Color Cosmetics Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 L’Oreal
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.1.3 L’Oreal Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 L’Oreal News
12.2 Unilever
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.2.3 Unilever Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Unilever News
12.3 Estee Lauder
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.3.3 Estee Lauder Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Estee Lauder News
12.4 Shiseido
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.4.3 Shiseido Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Shiseido News
12.5 Amore Pacific
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.5.3 Amore Pacific Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Amore Pacific News
12.6 Avon
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.6.3 Avon Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Avon News
12.7 Chanel
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.7.3 Chanel Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Chanel News
12.8 LVMH
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Color Cosmetics Product Offered
12.8.3 LVMH Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 LVMH News
12.9 Coty
……Continued
