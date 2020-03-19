In this report, the Global Colloidal Silica Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Colloidal Silica Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Colloidal Silica market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Colloidal Silica breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Colloidal silica is silica particles that are suspended in a liquid. The liquid is denser than water and has been stabilized electrostatically to allow the particles to stay suspended in the solution. The silica particles are also very small and do not have a large density. If the particles are too large, they will settle out of the solution. If the silica particles are too small, they are difficult to stabilize in a solution. Colloidal silica is not only available in bulk deliveries, but also in plastic drums and IBCs.
Colloidal silica is widely used in various industries: Investment Casting, Catalysts, Textiles & Fabrics, Refractories, Polishing, Paints & Coatings, Paper Industry and Others. Investment casting industry is the largest downstream application, which occupied about 43% market share of global colloidal silica consumption. Paints & Coatings and refractories are the second and third largest applications with 17% and 14% market share.
Global Colloidal Silica market size will increase to 1300 Million US$ by 2025, from 880 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Colloidal Silica.
Grace
AkzoNobel
Nalco
Fuso Chemical
Evonik
Nissan Chemical
Klebosol(Merck KGaA)
Chemiewerk Bad Kstritz
Guangdong Well-Silicasol
Qingdao Kido
Jinan Yinfeng SiliCon Products
Zhejiang Yuda Chemical
Remet
Adeka
BYOTEZ Machinery and Chemicals
Nyacol
Qingdao Haiyang Chemical
Qingdao FSK Foundry Materials
Fuzhou Sanbang Silicon Material
Qingdao Bangsen Silica Gel Desiccant
DKIC
Sterling Chemicals
Colloidal Silica Breakdown Data by Type
Alkaline Colloidal Silica
Acidic Colloidal Silica
Modified Colloidal Silica
Ordinary Colloidal Silica
Colloidal Silica Breakdown Data by Application
Investment Casting
Catalysts
Textiles & Fabrics
Refractories
Polishing (Electronic)
Paints and Coatings
Others
Colloidal Silica Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Colloidal Silica Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Colloidal Silica capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Colloidal Silica manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Colloidal Silica :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
