Global Collision Avoidance Sensors Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Cars with collision avoidance may also be equipped with adaptive cruise control, using the same forward-looking sensors.
The key factor contributing to the collision avoidance sensors market is the increase demand of sports utility vehicles, utility vehicles and high-end luxury vehicles.
The global Collision Avoidance Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Collision Avoidance Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Robert Bosch
Delphi Automotive
Continental
NXP Semiconductors
Murata Manufacturing
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Radar
Camera
Ultrasound
LiDAR
Segment by Application
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Forward Collision Warning System
Lane Departure Warning System
Parking Assistance
Others
