Global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Size, Applications, Future Expectations, Key Developments and and Forecast 2019-2025

This research report titled Global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market.

cPDM is software that is used to manage and integrate product data into a centralized system for better tracking and enhanced collaboration among business units.

The automotive industry dominated the market accounting for around 24% of the total market share. Some of the factors that will contribute to the growth are rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles, stringent environmental laws and emission standards from various government entities, embedded software content in vehicles, and an increasing need for small and lightweight vehicles.

In 2018, the global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP AG

CIMdata

IBM Corp

Oracle Corp

HP

Dassault Systemes SA

Siemens PLM Software Inc

Autodesk Inc

Parametric Technology Corp

Synopsys Inc

Capgemini

Deloitte

Accenture Plc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace and Defense

Petrochemical

Utility

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

