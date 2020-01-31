Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Sales and Product Demand Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The coating plate is also called color coating plate, also called organic coating plate or precoated steel plate. It is made by coating or laminating various organic coating or plastic film on the surface with metal coil as the base material.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.

The global Cold Rolled Plate market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cold Rolled Plate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cold Rolled Plate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Meever

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

JFE

Valiant Steel

ESC Group

EVRAZ North America

TMK IPSCO

Zekelman Industries

Northwest Pipe

S. Steel

Welpun Tubular

American Steel Pipe

Tenaris

Trinity

Vallourec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Spiral Weld Pipe

Electric Resistance Weld

Double Submerged Arc Weld

Segment by Application

Ports/Harbors

Urban Civil Engineering

Bridges

Other

