Global Cold Rolled Plate Market Sales and Product Demand Analysis 2019

The coating plate is also called color coating plate, also called organic coating plate or precoated steel plate. It is made by coating or laminating various organic coating or plastic film on the surface with metal coil as the base material.
Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.
The global Cold Rolled Plate market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cold Rolled Plate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cold Rolled Plate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Meever
- Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
- JFE
- Valiant Steel
- ESC Group
- EVRAZ North America
- TMK IPSCO
- Zekelman Industries
- Northwest Pipe
- S. Steel
- Welpun Tubular
- American Steel Pipe
- Tenaris
- Trinity
- Vallourec
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
Segment by Type
- Spiral Weld Pipe
- Electric Resistance Weld
- Double Submerged Arc Weld
Segment by Application
- Ports/Harbors
- Urban Civil Engineering
- Bridges
- Other
