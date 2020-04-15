Global Cold Roll Laminator Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Cold Roll Laminator Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cold Roll Laminator Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cold roll laminators use a plastic film which is coated with an adhesive and glossy backing which does not adhere to the glue. When the glossy backing is removed, the adhesive is exposed, which then sticks directly onto the item which needs to be laminated. This method, apart from having the obvious benefit of not requiring expensive equipment, is also suitable for those items which would be damaged by heat. Cold laminators range from simple two roller, hand crank machines up to large and complex motor driven machines with high precision rollers, adjustable roller pressure and other advanced features.

Cold lamination increased in popularity with the rise of wide format inkjet printers, which often used inks and papers incompatible with hot lamination. A large percentage of cold laminate for use in the print industry is PVC, although a wide range of other materials are available. Cold laminating processes are also used outside of the print industry, for example coating sheet glass or stainless steel with protective films.

ACCO

Wenzhou Guangming

Royal Sovereign

GMP

D&K

Zhejiang Liming

Shanghai Dragon

Vivid Laminating Technologies

Shanghai Loretta

Kala

AUDLEY

Beijing FULEI

Supply55

USI Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual Cold Roll Laminator

Automatic Cold Roll Laminator

Segment by Application

Printing Shop

Printing Factory

