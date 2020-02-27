Global Cold Remedies Market 2019-2025, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Reckitt Benckiser, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Bayer, AstraZeneca

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Cold Remedies Market Research Report 2019” To Its Research Database

Cold is an infectious disease that affects the respiratory system. The common symptoms for cold include sneezing, sore throat, a stuffy nose, and coughing. Cold remedies are used to treat cold in immunosuppressed individuals.

The composition of many cold medicines are same and therefore taking too much of certain medication can lead to drug resistance or serious injury.

The global Cold Remedies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cold Remedies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cold Remedies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Bayer

AstraZeneca

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer

Prestige Brands Holdings

Procter & Gamble

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By drug type

Antihistamines

Expectorants

Bronchodilators

Decongestants

Antibiotics

Others

By dosage type

Antihistamines

Expectorants

Bronchodilators

Decongestants

Antibiotics

Others

Segment by Application

Antihistamines

Expectorants

Bronchodilators

Decongestants

Antibiotics

Others

