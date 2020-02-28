Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Overview, Scope, Growth Trends, Regions, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2025

The market for Cold Pain Therapy is growing with the expansion of this Industry Sector Worldwide. Market Research Hub (MRH) has added a new report titled “Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which offer details about the current trends and analysis, as well as scope for the near future. This research study also covers information about the production, consumption and market share based on different active regions. Furthermore, an anticipated growth at a double-digit CAGR for the Cold Pain Therapy sector is highlighted in the report which indicates a prosperous future.

Cold therapy is also known as cryotherapy. It works by reducing blood flow to a particular area, which can significantly reduce inflammation and swelling that causes pain, especially around a joint or a tendon. It can temporarily reduce nerve activity, which can also relieve pain.

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The strong market position of North America in the market is mainly due to the growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of arthritis and sport injuries, product launches, stringent government regulations related to medical use of opioid analgesics, increasing adoption of pain relief patches, and growing brand promotion activities are expected to drive the growth of the North American market.

In 2018, the global Cold Pain Therapy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cold Pain Therapy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Pain Therapy development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Beiersdorf

Breg

Custom Ice

DJO Finance

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson

Medline Industries

Ossur

Performance Health

Pfizer

Sanofi

Rohto Pharmaceutical

Romsons Group of Industries

Unexo Life Sciences

3M

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OTC Products

Prescription Products

Market segment by Application, split into

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Sports Medicine

Post-operative Therapy

Post-trauma Therapy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 OTC Products

1.4.3 Prescription Products

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Musculoskeletal Disorders

1.5.3 Sports Medicine

1.5.4 Post-operative Therapy

1.5.5 Post-trauma Therapy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cold Pain Therapy Market Size

2.2 Cold Pain Therapy Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cold Pain Therapy Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cold Pain Therapy Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cold Pain Therapy Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cold Pain Therapy Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cold Pain Therapy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cold Pain Therapy Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cold Pain Therapy Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cold Pain Therapy Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

