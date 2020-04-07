In this report, the Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

For production of cold asphalt mixes for road repairs, Cold Mix Asphalt Additives make anti-sticking film surrounding bitumen coated aggregate, they can make the asphalt be used at (0–30 °C). Composed of a variety of polymers, at room temperature was liquid, with a slight irritating odor, flash point 290 ℃, freezing point -5 ℃, stable nature.

The global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives production market was 96 K MT in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23%from 2013 to 2023. The technical barriers of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Northeast Asia and USA. The key companies in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market include. Dow, ArrMaz, Colasphalt, Evonik, Arkema Group. In 2016, the demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily.

Cold Mix Asphalt Additives are widely used in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt and others. In 2016, Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive consumption occupy more than 65% of total amount. In recent years, Europe has become the largest world market for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives, surpassing North America and China. North America is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by Europe. Therefore, increasing demand for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives is expected to support the growth over forecast period. Cold Mix Asphalt Additives industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time with new capacity released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Cold Mix Asphalt Additives. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs, improve quality and performance for Cold Mix Asphalt Additives product application. The competition in Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market will become more intense.

The global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cold Mix Asphalt Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cold Mix Asphalt Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow

ArrMaz

Evonik

Arkema Group

Engineered Additives

Kraton Performance Polymers

Kao Chemicals

Akzo Nobel

Huntsman

Sinopec

Jiangsu Jinyang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Emulsion-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

Solvent-based Cold Mix Asphalt Additive

Segment by Application

Cold Patch Stockpile Mix

Cold Mix Paving

