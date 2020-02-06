Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Trends, Size, Opportunities and Forecast Reports 2019

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The objectives of compiling this business intelligence study have been to introduce the current scenario of the global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market and its future prospects. Consequently, the report provides detailed information pertaining to factors that will determine the prosperity of the market as well as curtail its growth prospects during the forecast period of 2018-2025. The report intends to forecast the size of the market, throws light on dynamics such as trends, drivers, and challenges.

A featured chapter on the competitive landscape of the global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market concludes this study. Herein, key players have been comprehensively analyzed for their core competencies as well as market shares. This has been done by tracking and analyzing the competitive developments in the recent times by the major companies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and alliances. Also, the report throws light on the latest research developments that may carve niches in this market over the course of the forecast period. Overall, the report aspires to serve as a credible business tool for its targeted audiences.

Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) is a materials processing technique in which high pressure is applied to metal powder in a sealed elastomer container shaped for the application.

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the hot cold isostatic pressing (CIP) equipment market by 2023. The largest share of this region is attributed to the increase in demand for CIP-processed products in various industries, including precision manufacturing, aerospace & defense, and automotive.

The global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nikkiso

Kobe Steel

EPSI

Bodycote

Kennametal

ABRA Fluid

Arconic

American Isostatic Presses (AIP)

Shanxi Golden Kaiyuan

Fluitron

Sandvik Powder Solutions

Hasmak

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dry bag pressing

Wet bag pressing

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Medical

Energy & power

Electronics & semiconductor

Precision machine manufacturing

Research & development

Transportation & logistics

Table of Contents

1 Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment

1.2 Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Segment by Type

1.3 Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Segment by Application

1.3 Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market by Region

1.4 Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Size

1.4.1 Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

