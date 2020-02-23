Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

— Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Industry

This report studies the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market, Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.

In this report，the hardware products used in cold chain monitoring are counted. Hardware products are including Data Loggers & Sensors, RFID Devices, Telemetry & Telematics, and Networking Devices

The global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

Controlant Ehf

Dickson

Duoxieyun

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson

Gemalto

Haier Biomedical

Infratab

Jucsan

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

Monnit Corporation

Nietzsche Enterprise

NXP Semiconductors NV

Oceasoft

Omega

ORBCOMM

Rotronic

SecureRF Corp.

Sensitech

Signatrol

Testo

The IMC Group Ltd

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

ZeDA Instruments

Zest Labs

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Data Loggers & Sensors

RFID Devices

Telemetry & Telematics Devices

Networking Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices

1.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Data Loggers & Sensors

1.2.3 RFID Devices

1.2.4 Telemetry & Telematics Devices

1.2.5 Networking Devices

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Pharma & Healthcare

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Market Size

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Business

7.1 Berlinger & Co AG

7.1.1 Berlinger & Co AG Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Berlinger & Co AG Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cold Chain Technologies

7.2.1 Cold Chain Technologies Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cold Chain Technologies Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Controlant Ehf

7.3.1 Controlant Ehf Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Controlant Ehf Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dickson

7.4.1 Dickson Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dickson Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Duoxieyun

7.5.1 Duoxieyun Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Duoxieyun Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ELPRO-BUCHS AG

7.6.1 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Emerson

7.7.1 Emerson Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Emerson Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Gemalto

7.8.1 Gemalto Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Gemalto Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Haier Biomedical

7.9.1 Haier Biomedical Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

