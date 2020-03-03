Global Cold Chain Equipment market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2020 forecasts explored in latest research

Cold Chain Equipment Market (Storage and Transport) for Meat, Fish & Seafood, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Vegetables & Fruits, Bakery & Confectionary and Others End-Uses: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2020

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cold chain equipment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2015 to 2020 based on revenue (USD million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the cold chain equipment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cold chain equipment market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the cold chain equipment market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the cold chain equipment market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the cold chain equipment market by segmenting the market based on products and end-users. All the end-user segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2020. Key product segments covered under this study includes storage equipment and transportation equipment. Major end-user segments covered under this study includes meat, fish seafood, dairy frozen desserts, vegetables fruits, bakery confectionery and other end-users. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. This segmentation includes demand for individual end-users in all the regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics LLC, Preferred Freezer Services, Swire Cold Storage, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage, Bring Frigoscandia, Burris Logistics, Claus Sorensen, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, ColdEX and Columbia Colstor.

This report segments the global cold chain equipment market as follows:

Cold Chain Equipment Market: Product Segment Analysis

Storage Equipment

Transport Equipment

Cold Chain Equipment Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Meat, Fish Seafood

Dairy Frozen Desserts

Vegetables Fruits

Bakery Confectionary

Others

Cold Chain Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 3. Cold Chain Equipment Market: Industry Analysis

3.1. Cold chain equipment: Market dynamics

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Drivers

3.3.1. Increased need to reduce food wastage

3.3.2. Growth of frozen food segment

3.4. Restraints

3.4.1. High installation cost

3.5. Opportunity

3.5.1. Increased demand from emerging economies

3.6. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1. Market attractiveness analysis by product segment

3.7.2. Market attractiveness analysis by end-uses segment

3.7.3. Market attractiveness analysis by regional segment

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. AmeriCold Logistics

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Business strategy

8.1.5. Recent developments

8.2. Lineage Logistics, LLC

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.2.4. Business strategy

8.2.5. Recent developments

8.3. John Swire Sons Ltd

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Business strategy

8.3.5. Recent developments

8.4. Preferred Freezer Services

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Business strategy

8.4.5. Recent developments

8.5. A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.5.4. Business strategy

8.5.5. Recent developments

8.6. Bring Frigoscandia AS

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.6.4. Business strategy

8.6.5. Recent developments

8.7. Burris Logistics

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.7.4. Business strategy

8.7.5. Recent developments

8.8. Claus Sorensen

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.8.4. Business strategy

8.8.5. Recent developments

8.9. Cloverleaf Cold Storage

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.9.4. Business strategy

8.9.5. Recent developments

8.10. ColdEX Logistics

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product portfolio

8.10.4. Business strategy

8.10.5. Recent developments

8.11. Columbia Colstor

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Product portfolio

8.11.4. Business strategy

8.11.5. Recent developments

