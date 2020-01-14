Global Cold Brewing Coffee Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Cold Brewing Coffee Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Beverages is an evolution of the iced coffee. Iced coffee is giving way to cold brewing coffee which is made by steeping freshly ground beans in filtered water. Cold brew is prepared at room temperatures by using cold water. Without heating, the extraction of the oil that occurs in the hot brew is eliminated which makes the product sweeter and aromatizing aroma. The consumers are shifting towards cold brewing coffee owing to its smoother, less acidic taste, naturally sweeter, and fruitier flavor. Moreover, the coffee shops are benefiting from inclining consumers interest in premium ready-to-drink coffee, cold brew, albeit pricier, and specialty coffee beverages. Today, more cold brewing coffee filled with nitrogen have entered the market as manufacturers are developing innovative packaging to package the premium coffee beverage. However, despite the fact that cold brew has transformed coffee shops menus coupled with gathered augmented media attention owing to its growing trend, the average consumer is still not highly involved with a cold brew or iced coffee.

Expanding consumer preference for unique coffee beverages, the rise in coffee consumption in developing countries, rapid urbanization, increasing demand for iced coffee, and growing distribution channel by prominent players are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global cold brewing coffee market. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness for coffee beans, rapidly growing health concern among people, an increase in consumer expenditure on more expensive coffee beverages along with increasing popularity of cold brew are another significant factors expanding the cold brewing coffee market over the forecast period.

The global Cold Brewing Coffee market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cold Brewing Coffee market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cold Brewing Coffee in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cold Brewing Coffee in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cold Brewing Coffee market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cold Brewing Coffee market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

Ting Hsin International

The Coca-Cola

UCC Ueshima Coffee

Starbucks

Illycaffe

Luigi Lavazza

Coffee Roasting Schreyogg

Dunkin’Donut

Market size by Product

Arabica

Robusta

Others

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Independent Coffee Shops

Specialty Coffee Shops

Retail Stores

Online Retail

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cold Brewing Coffee market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cold Brewing Coffee market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cold Brewing Coffee companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cold Brewing Coffee submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cold Brewing Coffee Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Brewing Coffee Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Arabica

1.4.3 Robusta

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Cold Brewing Coffee Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.5.3 Independent Coffee Shops

1.5.4 Specialty Coffee Shops

1.5.5 Retail Stores

1.5.6 Online Retail

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Nestle Cold Brewing Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Nestle Cold Brewing Coffee Products Offered

11.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

11.2 Ting Hsin International

11.2.1 Ting Hsin International Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Ting Hsin International Cold Brewing Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Ting Hsin International Cold Brewing Coffee Products Offered

11.2.5 Ting Hsin International Recent Development

11.3 The Coca-Cola

11.3.1 The Coca-Cola Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.The Coca-Cola Cold Brewing Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 The Coca-Cola Cold Brewing Coffee Products Offered

11.3.5 The Coca-Cola Recent Development

11.4 UCC Ueshima Coffee

11.4.1 UCC Ueshima Coffee Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 UCC Ueshima Coffee Cold Brewing Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 UCC Ueshima Coffee Cold Brewing Coffee Products Offered

11.4.5 UCC Ueshima Coffee Recent Development

11.5 Starbucks

11.5.1 Starbucks Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Starbucks Cold Brewing Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Starbucks Cold Brewing Coffee Products Offered

11.5.5 Starbucks Recent Development

11.6 Illycaffe

11.6.1 Illycaffe Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Illycaffe Cold Brewing Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Illycaffe Cold Brewing Coffee Products Offered

11.6.5 Illycaffe Recent Development

11.7 Luigi Lavazza

11.7.1 Luigi Lavazza Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Luigi Lavazza Cold Brewing Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Luigi Lavazza Cold Brewing Coffee Products Offered

11.7.5 Luigi Lavazza Recent Development

11.8 Coffee Roasting Schreyogg

11.8.1 Coffee Roasting Schreyogg Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Coffee Roasting Schreyogg Cold Brewing Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Coffee Roasting Schreyogg Cold Brewing Coffee Products Offered

11.8.5 Coffee Roasting Schreyogg Recent Development

11.9 Dunkin’Donut

11.9.1 Dunkin’Donut Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Dunkin’Donut Cold Brewing Coffee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Dunkin’Donut Cold Brewing Coffee Products Offered

11.9.5 Dunkin’Donut Recent Development

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Cold Brewing Coffee Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Cold Brewing Coffee Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Cold Brewing Coffee Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Cold Brewing Coffee Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Cold Brewing Coffee Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Cold Brewing Coffee Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.3 Cold Brewing Coffee Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Cold Brewing Coffee Forecast

12.5 Europe Cold Brewing Coffee Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Cold Brewing Coffee Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Cold Brewing Coffee Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Cold Brewing Coffee Forecast

Continued………..

