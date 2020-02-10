Global Coir Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2023

Global Coir Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Global Coir Market 2023

Coir is a natural fiber, which is extracted from the husk of the coconut. It is the fibrous material found between the hard, internal shell and the outer coat of a coconut. Coir is native to the Asia Pacific region, specifically India and Srilanka, where coconut is produced in a large quantity and exported across the world. Currently, the global annual production of coir is 650 000 tones. Mainly the coastal region of India, produces around 60% of the total world supply of white coir fiber, whereas Sri Lanka produces around 36% of the total world brown fiber output. Over 50% of the coir produced annually throughout the world is consumed in the developing countries. Recently, countries such as Mexico, Indonesia, Vietnam and certain Caribbean countries have started to supply coir to the global market on a large scale.

The growing demand for eco-friendly products in the market is where coir should fast step in. It is a lightweight, soilless growing medium made from the fibers which are found between a ripe coconut’s shell and an outer surface. As it’s a material that occurs in nature, it’s completely renewable and is therefore considered an excellent choice for environmental sustainability. The efforts support the market expansion for coir and the Asia Pacific hopes to further increase production by streamlining the fiber collection process to meet demand. Research and development efforts are continuing to focus on the use of coir in geotextiles and other new applications as the market show promising prospects. The coir market also has many weaknesses and is facing real threats. It is under constant threat from other natural fibers and synthetics. The key reasons which are restraining the market to grow are the negligence towards the benefits of coir and its market. The market as a whole has not influenced government policies to improve its chances for competitiveness. Government policy assumes coir is a byproduct of the coconut industry, rather than an industry on its own. As a result, little thought, much less funding, has gone into improving the competitiveness of the coir industry. The government, for instance, has no long-term plans for modernization loans and no minimum standards for exporters of coir products.

Global Coir market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Coir.

This report researches the worldwide Coir market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Coir breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Coir capacity, production, value, price and market share of Coir in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Geewin Exim

SMS Exporters

Sai Cocopeat Export

Kumaran Coir

Allwin Coir

Travancore Cocotuft

BENLION COIR INDUSTRIES

Classic Coir

Coir Breakdown Data by Type

Brown Fiber

White Fiber

Coir Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry

Agriculture Industry

Upholstery Industry

Fishing Industry

Carpentry Industry

Coir Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Coir Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Coir capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Coir manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coir :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Coir Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coir Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Coir Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Brown Fiber

1.4.3 White Fiber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Coir Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Industry

1.5.3 Agriculture Industry

1.5.4 Upholstery Industry

1.5.5 Fishing Industry

1.5.6 Carpentry Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Coir Production

2.1.1 Global Coir Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Coir Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Coir Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Coir Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Coir Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Coir Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Continued………..

