Global Coiled Tubing Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Coiled Tubing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Coiled Tubing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Coiled Tubing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coiled Tubing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Coiled Tubing (CT) is a cost effective solution for numerous well workover and intervention applications, which can continuously circulate through the tubing, and the CT pressure control equipment used in treating live wells. The tool string at the bottom of the coil is called as Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA). It can be a simple jetting nozzle to pump chemicals or cement through the coil or large string of logging tools. The coiled tube is straightened before being inserted into a wellbore and is re-spooled back onto the reel after completion of the operation in the wellbore. Key coiled tubing service categories include well intervention services, including well completion &well cleaning, and CT drilling among others. Some of the key uses of CT include circulation, pumping, logging, perforation, and production.

Potential increase in recoverable resources and increased exploration, production, and completion activities are the most important drivers for the coiled tubing services market. CT services are used to enhance both oil and natural gas production, while these services are necessary for any type of well to complete it and enhance production. Increasing focus toward natural gas production also require coiled tubing services.

The global Coiled Tubing market is valued at 3950 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Baker Hughes

Halliburton Co.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Weatherford International Ltd.

Archer Limited

C&J Energy Services, Inc.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

RPC, Inc.

Trican

Sanjel Corporation

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gas

Oil

By Application, the market can be split into

Well Intervention (Well Completion & Well Cleaning)

Drilling

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Coiled Tubing capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Coiled Tubing manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coiled Tubing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

