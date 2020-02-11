Global Cod Liver Oil Market 2019 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2025

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Cod Liver Oil Market Research Report 2019”.

Cod liver oil is a thick, yellow oil derived from liver of cod fish. It contains high level of vitamin A, vitamin D, and the omega 3 fatty acid. Owing to its high nutritional level, it is used as a nutritional supplement in a child’s diet, which helps in brain development, intelligence and vision. Moreover, it is a source of ailment for various health issues such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis pain, depression, autoimmune disease, and many more. Additionally, it is gaining popularity in various industries such as cosmetics, animal feed, food and beverage, and many more owing to its high nutritional content.

Cod liver oil is obtained from liver of cod fish. It is used for the treatment of various health issues such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis pain, depression, autoimmune disease, and many more. Increasing health issues among the rising population is driving the market growth of cod liver oil. Moreover, escalating demand for nutritious products is adding fuel to the growth of cod liver oil market.

This report focuses on Cod Liver Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cod Liver Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Cod Liver Oil Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Seven Seas

LYSI

Norwegian Fish Oil

Power Health

Country Life

Nordic Naturals

Garden of Life

Mason Natural

Twinlab

Vital Nutrients

Market Segment by Products/Types

Capsules

Oral Liquid

Powde

Others

The worldwide market for Cod Liver Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Cod Liver Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-Users

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Food and Beverages

Others

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

