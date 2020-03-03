Global Coconut Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

Scope of the Report:
North America and Asia are the most significant production regions, occupied about 68% of market share, in terms of revenue. More than 41% of Coconut Products were produced in the North America market, which also held the dominant position in the global Coconut Products consumer market. And it is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period (2019 – 2023), with the market share of 39% in 2023. While the Asia region (exclude China and Southeast Asia) would emerging with a highest rate of 10.39% during the forecast period.
The worldwide market for Coconut is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 10100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Coconut in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Vita Coco
Pepsico
Yeshu
Coca-Cola (Zico)
KKP Industry
Viva Labs
Dutch Plantin
Theppadungporn Coconut
COCO & CO
Renuka
Coconut Dream
Radha
Dangfoods
Maverick Brands
Molivera Organics
PT. Global Coconut
So Delicious
Coconut Organics
Premium Nature
Creative Snacks
Eco Biscuits
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Coconut Water
Coconut Milk
Coconut Oil
Coconut Snacks
Coconut Dessicated
Coconut Fiber
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food & Beverage
Cosmetic
Healthcare Products
Textile
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Coconut Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Coconut Water
1.2.2 Coconut Milk
1.2.3 Coconut Oil
1.2.4 Coconut Snacks
1.2.5 Coconut Dessicated
1.2.6 Coconut Fiber
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Food & Beverage
1.3.2 Cosmetic
1.3.3 Healthcare Products
1.3.4 Textile
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Vita Coco
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Coconut Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Vita Coco Coconut Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Pepsico
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Coconut Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Pepsico Coconut Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Yeshu
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Coconut Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Yeshu Coconut Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Coca-Cola (Zico)
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Coconut Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Coca-Cola (Zico) Coconut Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 KKP Industry
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Coconut Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 KKP Industry Coconut Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Viva Labs
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Coconut Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Viva Labs Coconut Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Dutch Plantin
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Coconut Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Dutch Plantin Coconut Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
