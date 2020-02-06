Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Segmentation Market Research Report to 2025

— Cocoa & chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.

Cocoa & Chocolate industry is highly mature. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Cocoa & Chocolate industry. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The market can be broadly categorized as open market and captive market. Barry Callebaut is the market leader in open market while for captive market the market is dominated by Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey.

The global Cocoa & Chocolate market is valued at 49400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 68700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cocoa & Chocolate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cocoa & Chocolate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cémoi

Irca

Foley’s Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3737051-global-cocoa-chocolate-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cocoa

Chocolate

Segment by Application

Confectionery

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3737051-global-cocoa-chocolate-market-research-report-2019

Table Of Contents:

1 Cocoa & Chocolate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cocoa & Chocolate

1.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cocoa

1.2.3 Chocolate

1.3 Cocoa & Chocolate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cocoa & Chocolate Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Confectionery

1.3.3 Food & Beverage

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size

1.4.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cocoa & Chocolate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cocoa & Chocolate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cocoa & Chocolate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cocoa & Chocolate Business

7.1 Barry Callebaut

7.1.1 Barry Callebaut Cocoa & Chocolate Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Barry Callebaut Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cargill

7.2.1 Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nestle SA

7.3.1 Nestle SA Cocoa & Chocolate Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nestle SA Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mars

7.4.1 Mars Cocoa & Chocolate Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mars Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hershey

7.5.1 Hershey Cocoa & Chocolate Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hershey Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Blommer Chocolate Company

7.6.1 Blommer Chocolate Company Cocoa & Chocolate Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Blommer Chocolate Company Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 FUJI OIL

7.7.1 FUJI OIL Cocoa & Chocolate Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 FUJI OIL Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-cocoa-chocolate-market-2019-global-production-growth-share-demand-and-segmentation-market-research-report-to-2025/481615