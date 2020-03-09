Global Cocamine Oxide Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Cocamine Oxide market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cocamine Oxide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Cocamine Oxide market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cocamine Oxide market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Cocamine Oxide is a tertiary amine oxide; it is colorless to pale yellow viscous liquid. It is as foam booster and stabilizer used in cosmetic industry. They are used as nonionic surfactants impart excellent viscosity enhancing and foam stabilization in anionic based systems like hand washing liquids, shampoos, body washes and other personal care products. They act as lubricant agent, thickening agent and wetting agent.

The Cocamine Oxide industry concentration is not very high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Japan, Americas and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Americas and China such as Solvay, Kao Chemicals, Stepan Company and Clariant.

Due to the wide downstream consumption of the Cocamine Oxide, it should have large production share in daily chemical products, it has many substitute goods and the production of cocamine oxide is not very large. There are a few companies with several plants. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the top five companies account for about 40% of global market share in Cocamine Oxide field.

After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven technique. The Cocamine Oxide industry in China developed in about 1990s but the technology level of this product is not high.

The technological level of Cocamine Oxide in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Outstanding performance in product application performance is not outstanding, function is not strong, supporting enough, clean low level, product updates slow, long development cycle. There is little Cocamine Oxide performance in China at or near the international advanced level.

The global production and capacity of Cocamine Oxide are fluctuant in a small range in the past five years; the capacity is from about 93000 to 114000 MT while the production is from 77000 to 94000 MT. It is expected that it will increasing in future.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Solvay

Kao Chemicals

Stepan Company

Clariant

Pilot Chemical

Akzonobel

Lonza Group

New Japan Chemical

Universal Preserv-A-Chem (UPI)

Airproduct

Victorian Chemical Company

Tianjin Tianzhi Fine Chemical

Hangzhou Top Chemical

Daxiang Chemical

Xuejie Chemical

Jinshan Jinwei Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Industrial Grade

Food & Beverage Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Foaming Agents

Surfactants

Cleaning Agents

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Cocamine Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Cocamine Oxide manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cocamine Oxide are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cocamine Oxide Manufacturers

Cocamine Oxide Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cocamine Oxide Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cocamine-oxide-market-research-report-2018

