Global Coating Equipment Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth 2025

Global Coating Equipment Market Research Report 2019

This report studies the Coating Equipment market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Powder coating equipment is generally used to coat metal surfaces. Equipment used to apply powder coating is dependent on the shape of the object, size of the object, and other parameters. The commonly used process for applying powder coating to metal surfaces is spraying powder coating by corona or tribo guns. The coated object is then cured in oven so as to form a uniform film of coatings. Various industries have started using powder coatings as they are free from volatile organic components. Moreover, increasing concerns about environment conservation and use of environment-friendly products are expected to fuel the demand for the powder coatings, thereby leading towards the growth of the powder coating equipment segment of the coating equipment market.

Major end-use industries of coating equipment are automotive, industrial, and aerospace. In 2017, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the coating equipment market, owing to increased use of industrial coatings in heavy machinery as well as chemical and manufacturing industries. The specialty coatings applied by specialty coating equipment are long-lasting, uniform, and offer required finish. Increasing demand for industrial coatings from different end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the industrial segment of the coating equipment market during the forecast period.

The global Coating Equipment market is valued at 13800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coating Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coating Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nordson Corporation, IHI Ionbond AG, IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., Sulzer Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Sata GmbH and Co. Kg, Graco Inc., Anest Iwata, Asahi Sunac Corporation, Wagner GmbH

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type

Liquid Coating Equipment, Powder Coating Equipment, Specialty Coating Equipment

Segment by Application

Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace, Industrial, Building and Infrastructure, Others