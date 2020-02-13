Global Coated Paper Market Is Expected To Demonstrate A Cagr Of 3.9% By 2020

The global coated paper market is developing at a high pace. The rising popularity of e-commerce is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the market players in the coming few years. As per the research study by TMR, in 2013, the global market for coated paper was worth US$36.94 bn and is projected to reach a value of US$ 48.21 bn by the end of 2020. The market is predicted to register a 3.90% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coated-paper-market.html

Rising Number of Application Segment to Drive Coated Paper Market

The increasing demand for coated paper for industrial packaging and the development of the customized grades for diverse applications are the key factors that are projected to support the growth of the global market in the next few years. The rising innovations in the existing products, including glossiness and brightness is likely to attract a large number of consumers, thus supporting the market growth. In addition to this, the rising awareness among people for an environment-friendly lifestyle, which has led to the development of bio-based flexible paper and bio-degradable paper packaging. These factors are likely to enhance the growth of the coated paper market in the next few years.

On the other hand, the key players in the global coated paper market are facing challenges, such as the recycling of their products, which may hamper the growth of the market in the near future. Moreover, the rising preference of consumers for the use of electronic media is likely to restrict the market growth in the near future. Nonetheless, the growing demand for high-quality of coated paper from the food and beverages industry and the expansion of the application base is likely to ensure a positive growth of the market in the next few years.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1476

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Coated Paper Market in Coming Years

At present, the Asia Pacific market for coated paper is holding a major share and is expected to witness a high demand for coated paper for diverse application segments. A tremendous rise in the population, especially in developing economies is projected to accelerate the growth of this region in the coming few years. Moreover, the increasing contribution from China is another key factor likely to support market growth in the near future. The development of the packaging and printing applications are projected to gain traction, thus supporting the growth of the market in the near future. Also, the high rate of industrialization and the easy availability of raw materials that are required for the formulation of coated paper are further anticipated to ensure the growth of the market in the near future.