Global Coated Flat Glass Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Future Has Published a Half-Cooked Research Report on the Global Construction Lubricants Market.

Construction Lubricants Market Summary:

Construction Lubricants Market stood at USD 13 billion in 2018, and the market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, however, substantial growth is expected from the developing nations with the growing construction activities along with the adoption of new construction techniques. Additionally, the growing demand for construction equipment along with increasing adoption of synthetic lubricants in construction applications is expected to boost the demand for the product during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7853

Competitive Analysis:

The key players operating in the global construction lubricants market are Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Phillips 66 Company (US), PetroChina Company Ltd (China), Fuchs Petrolub SE (Germany), Amsoil Inc (US), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (the Netherlands), Valvoline, Inc (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (US), Chevron Corporation (US), BP PLC (UK), Total (France), Lukoil (Russia), Petronas (Malaysia), Yushiro Chemical Industry (Japan), Sinopec Corporation (China), Morris Lubricants (UK), Quaker Chemical Corporation (US), Lucas Oil Products, Inc (US), Rock Valley Oil and Chemical Co (US), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India), and Gulf Oil India (India).

Segment Analysis:

Base oil is a major constituent of a lubricant. The type of base oil to be used depends on certain criteria such as viscosity, oxidation, pour point, seal compatibility, additive solubility, and thermal stability. Based on base oil, the global lubricants market has been segmented into synthetic oil, mineral oil, and bio-based oil. The mineral oil segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, followed by the synthetic oil segment. The mineral oil-based lubricants segment has been dominating the market over the past decade due to their excellent properties such as superior performance at high temperatures and stability over a long period. They also offer advantages such as better solubility with additives, enhanced compatibility with seals, and lower cost. However, the use of mineral oil-based lubricants is expected to reduce due to regulatory pressure on account of the detrimental environmental impact. This has led to an increased demand for synthetic and bio-based alternatives. Hence, the synthetic lubricants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into hydraulic oil, engine oil, gear oil, automatic transmission fluid, compressor oil, grease, and others. The hydraulic oil segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand is attributed to the increasing adoption of high-end hydraulic-powered machinery in construction and mining activities.

Based on application, the global market has been segmented into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, and others. The earthmoving equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, the demand for different types of lubricants in equipment such as excavators and dozers for smooth operations is driving the demand for the product.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics Of Global Construction Lubricants Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Trends/Technology

5 Market Factor Analysis Of Global Construction Lubricants Market

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

5.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

5.1.4 End User

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Pricing Analysis

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Construction Lubricants Market, By Region, 2019−2024

Table 2 North America: Construction Lubricants Market, By Country, 2019−2024

Table 3 Europe: Construction Lubricants Market, By Country, 2019−2024

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Construction Lubricants Market. By Country, 2019−2024

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Construction Lubricants Market, By Country, 2019−2024

Table 6 Latin America: Construction Lubricants Market, By Country, 2019−2024

Table 7 Global Construction Lubricants Base Oil Market, By Region, 2019−2024

Table 8 North America: Construction Lubricants Base Oil Market, By Country, 2019−2024

Table 9 Europe: Construction Lubricants Base Oil Market, By Country, 2019−2024

Table 10 Asia-Pacific: Construction Lubricants Base Oil Market, By Country, 2019−2024

Table 11 Middle East & Africa: Construction Lubricants Base Oil Market, By Country, 2019−2024

Table 12 Latin America: Construction Lubricants Base Oil Market, By Country, 2019−2024

List of Figures

FIGURE 1 Global Construction Lubricants Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Research Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Construction Lubricants Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Construction Lubricants Market

FIGURE 5 Global Construction Lubricants Market, 2019−2024, By Country, 2017

FIGURE 6 Share Of Global Construction Lubricants Market, By Country, 2019−2024

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]