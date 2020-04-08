Global Coated Fabrics Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Coated Fabrics Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Coated Fabrics Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Coated Fabrics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coated Fabrics market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Fabrics that are coated, treated or covered with various substances, to make them stronger and more resistant to weather conditions are known as coated fabrics. Coatings substances include polymer, rubber, resins, or any other coating which best suits the purpose.
Coated fabrics are used in automotive industry such as seating, door panels and consoles, instrument panels, air bags and other. Among all those applications, air bags consumed largest share of coated fabrics, with the amount of 337891 K Sq.m in 2016. In 2016, seating consumed coated fabrics were 269171 K Sq.m, with a consumption share of 27.34%.
Leaning on the abundant raw material resource and mature producing process, there are many suppliers in this industry such as OMNOVA Solutions, Takata (Highland Industries), Canadian General-Tower(CGT, Saint-Gobain, Trelleborg, Spradling International, Uniroyal, Continental(ContiTech), Cotting, Natroyal Group, Morbern, Haartz, Wuxi Double Elephant, Neucoat and SRF Limited etc. Also market concentration in this industry is not too high. In the future, there will be more and more entertainments.Global major suppliers are mainly distributed in Europe, North America and Asia.
The global Coated Fabrics market is valued at 4910 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 6190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
OMNOVA Solutions
Takata(Highland Industries)
Canadian General-Tower(CGT)
Saint-Gobain
Trelleborg
Spradling International
Uniroyal
Continental(ContiTech)
Cotting
Natroyal Group
Morbern
Haartz
Wuxi Double Elephant
Longteng Biotechnology
SRF Limited
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Coated Nylon
Coated Polyester
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Seating
Door Panels and Consoles
Instrument Panels
Air Bags
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Coated Fabrics sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Coated Fabrics players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coated Fabrics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Coated Fabrics Manufacturers
Coated Fabrics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Coated Fabrics Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
