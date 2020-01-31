Global Coal Tar Enamel (CTE) Market Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2024

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Coal Tar Enamel (CTE) Market 2019 to 2024. It supports finding experts to formulate better category strategies, increase savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

“Coal tar enamel is made from heavy fractions and bitumen obtained by high temperature coal tar fractionation, adding coal powder and filler, and then heating and boiling.”

Coal Tar Enamel (CTE) Report delivers key manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Major Key Players covered are: NGP Industries Limited, PSL, Bhilai Cement, MASPION GROUP, Samhwa.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Soft Enamels

Harder Enamels

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water Supply and Drainage Pipes

Seawater Pipeline

Gas Pipeline

Other

Scope of the Report:

Strong adhesion, low water absorption and good insulation

Resistant to bacterial corrosion, resistant to penetration of plant roots, resistant to dissolution of petroleum and its products, resistant to soil stress

Resistance to cathodic stripping and long life

