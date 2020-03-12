Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

CBM refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered an “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually.

CBM is natural gas. CBM is primarily methane â€“ a colourless and odourless gas, found in coal deposits formed over millions of years from fallen trees and other plant matter. CBM also known as onshore â€˜unconventionalâ€™ gas has developed into a key fuel source, helping to lower the global carbon emissions.

CBM has various advantages, such as new and less pollution energy with high calorific value, substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and so on. Many governments encouraged enterprises to produce the product. For example, in China, â€œNotice re Period of â€˜13th Five-Year-Planâ€™: Subsidies Granted to Development of Coalbed Methaneâ€#),issued by the Chinese Ministry of Finance on 14 February 2016, the subsidy from central government for coalbed methane (â€œCBMâ€) production under the â€œ13th Five-Year Planâ€ will be increased 50% from RMB0.2 per cubic meter to RMB0.3 per cubic meter so as to boost the development of CBM industry.

The global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market is valued at 14300 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 21500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy)

BP

ConocoPhillips

Australia Pacific LNG

Santos

Anglo Coal

Arrow Energy

Ember Resources

Encana

AAG Energy

G3 Exploration

Carbon Creek Energy

CONSOL Energy

Pioneer Natural Resources

GEECL

Gazprom

Shell (QGC)

Constellation Energy Partners

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

CBM Wells

Coal Mines

By Application, the market can be split into

Power Generation

Industrial Fuel

Cooking Fuel

Vehicle Fuel

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Coal Bed Methane (CBM) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coal Bed Methane (CBM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Manufacturers

Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

