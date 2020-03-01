Global CNC Machine Market Insights, Market Status, Growth, Outlook, Manufacture, Supplier, Overview and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global CNC Machine Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

CNC Machining is a process used in the manufacturing sector that involves the use of computers to control machine tools. Tools that can be controlled in this manner include lathes, mills, routers and grinders, and so on.

In the year from 2009-2010, with the economic recovery from global financial crisis, the CNC machine industry have an explosive growth both in the production and consumption field. In the next years, with the stable economic growth, this industry maintains developing stably.

Global market shows a high concentration in the production of CNC machine by countries, especially in the high-performance field. The core technology of high-performance is hold in several developed countries like Germany, Japan, US and so on. The emerging countries play an important role in the manufacturing of the low-end product series.

As a growing industry, investors are optimism on this industry. In the future, more and more investors will enter into this industry. For the existing companies, to invest much more on R&D and keep continuous innovation to enhance competitiveness is the development trend.

The CNC Machine market was valued at 32200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 28800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -1.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for CNC Machine.

This report presents the worldwide CNC Machine market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

TRUMPF

AMADA

Okuma Corporation

MAG

JTEKT Corporation

Schuler

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

Emag

Hyundai WIA

Doosan Infracore

Makino

INDEX

Bystronic

Krber Schleifring

Gleason

KOMATSU NTC

GROB

Hurco

HERMLE

Hardinge Group

Chiron

TORNOS

Schutte

NAGEL

MHI

SAMAG

SMTCL

Qinchuan

KMTCL

DMTG

HDCNC

Yunnan Xiyi

Shandong FIN

Yuhuan CNC

Qinghai Huading

TONTEC

CNC Machine Breakdown Data by Type

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine

Others

CNC Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Machinery manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & defense

Others

CNC Machine Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

CNC Machine Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CNC Machine Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global CNC Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 CNC Lathe

1.4.3 CNC Milling Machine

1.4.4 CNC Grinding machine

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CNC Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Machinery manufacturing

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Aerospace & defense

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global CNC Machine Market Size

2.1.1 Global CNC Machine Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global CNC Machine Production 2014-2025

2.2 CNC Machine Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key CNC Machine Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 CNC Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers CNC Machine Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into CNC Machine Market

2.4 Key Trends for CNC Machine Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 CNC Machine Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 CNC Machine Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 CNC Machine Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 CNC Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 CNC Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 CNC Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 CNC Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

