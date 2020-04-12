In this report, the Global CMP Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global CMP Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-cmp-equipment-market-analysis-andamp;-forecast-2019
Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) is a very important process in semiconductor manufacturing. The combination of mechanical abrasion and chemical etching enable polishing and flattening of wafers before the photolithography stage. This helps in avoiding the depth of field issues during illumination.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising number of fabs. Semiconductor fabs are fabrication plants that manufacture ICs. These ICs are either designed in-house by IDMs or manufactured by pureplay foundries as per the designs provided by clients. Owing to the increasing application of semiconductor components in various emerging technologies, such as IoT and AI, the need for silicon wafers to manufacture these components is rising. This is leading to the increased need to construct more fabs. Many companies are building new fabs as the semiconductor foundry market is highly competitive. The race for the introduction of new technologies is also a factor that is driving the construction of new fabs.
This report focuses on CMP Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CMP Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Applied Materials
EBARA
Lapmaster
LOGITECH
Entrepix
Revasum
TOKYO SEIMITSU
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
300MM
200MM
150MM
Segment by Application
Pureplay Foundries
IDMs
