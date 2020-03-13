Global Cluster Packaging Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2018 – 2027

The cluster packaging involves the packaging of the different products in the bulk quantity. The cluster packaging is the effective means of the packaging products. This enables the user to carry the product in large quantity. The rising concern of the industries to transport the large packaged food is increasing the application of the cluster packaging. The various manufacturers are focusing on improving the packaging and transportation of the bulk products. Additionally, the rising demand for the biodegradable packaging is also increasing the use of the cluster packaging of the materials. Additionally, the increasing demand from the various end-use industries such as food and beverage, cosmetic and personal care is also driving the market growth of the cluster packaging across the globe.

Market Size and Forecast

The changing lifestyle coupled with the increasing income of the middle class population across the globe is anticipated to be the major reason driving the growth of the global cluster packaging market during the forecast period. The global cluster packaging market is anticipated to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The global cluster packaging market can be segmented on the basis of material, product, packaging style, number of tiers, end-use and region. On the basis of material, it is sub-segmented into paper & paperboard, plastic and others. The paper & paperboard is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The various properties of the paper & paperboard such as high recyclability and enhanced reusability coupled with the rising demand from the food and beverage industry is anticipated to be the major factor supporting the market growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. On the basis of product, it is sub-segmented into bottles & jars, cans, containers and others. On the basis of packaging style, it is sub-segmented into neck-through style, over the top style, handle based style and others. On the basis of number of tiers, it is sub-segmented into single tier cluster packaging and multiple tier cluster packaging. On the basis of end-use, it is sub-segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics industry, industrial goods and others. Food and beverages is anticipated to be major sub-segment during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income of the population across the globe is increasing the spending towards food items. Thus, increasing spending towards large quantity of products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global cluster packaging market during the forecast period.

By region, global cluster packaging market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global cluster packaging market during the forecast period. The increasing application of the cluster packaging in the beer and wine packaging by the various industries is anticipated to be the major factor driving the growth of the cluster packaging market in the region. For instance, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2016 the spending was USD 7, 203 towards food and beverage to USD 7,729 in 2017. Thus, the increasing spending of the population towards food and beverage is anticipated to increase the growth of the cluster packaging market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region for the global cluster packaging market. The rising expansion of the various end-use industries coupled with increasing consumption of the food and beverage in anticipated to boost the growth of the global cluster packaging market in the region.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing expansion of the various end-use industries coupled with the growing income of the population is increasing the spending towards bulk quantity of items. This is anticipated to be major growth driver for the global cluster packaging market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing trend towards the sustainable packaging solutions is anticipated to be another factor driving the global cluster packaging market. The various properties of the cluster packaging such as reusability and recyclability is anticipated to fuel the demand for the cluster packaging. The increasing demand for the flexible packaging solutions across the various industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global cluster packaging market. The cost effective property of the cluster packaging improves the performance and also increases the value of the packaging. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the global cluster packaging market.

However, the high initial cost associated with the cluster packaging is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global cluster packaging market during the forecast period.

