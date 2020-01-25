Global Cloud Testing Market Facts, Developments, Growth, Solutions & Applications

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Cloud Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

Cloud testing is a form of software testing in which web applications use cloud computing environments (a “cloud”) to simulate real-world user traffic.

The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to have the largest market share, whereas the BFSI vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technology has assisted the retail and eCommerce businesses in offering seamless and efficient services to their customers. The gap between online and offline retail is driving the recent boom of technological innovations in customer analytics in brick-and-mortar retail stores. Retail and eCommerce enterprises have to keep a check on the digital applications, web services, and APIs that run their websites by monitoring them continuously for their performance.

In 2018, the global Cloud Testing market size was 5210 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

CA Technologies

Micro Focus

Smartbear Software

Tricentis

Soasta

Xamarin

Cygnet Infotech

Cavisson Systems

Cigniti

Cognizant

Capgemini

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Testing tools/platforms

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Professional services

Managed services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

