GLOBAL CLOUD STORAGE MARKET 2019 SCOPE, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH, REGIONAL OUTLOOK AND FORECAST 2023: COMPLETE MARKET REPORTS

Global Cloud Storage Market – Growth,Latest Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

Global Cloud Storage Market Summary:

Report on Cloud Storage Market (2019) gives complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Global Cloud Storage Market Overview:

The global cloud storage market was worth USD 30.08 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 101.59 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.49% over the period of 2018 – 2023. The report discusses the various types of solutions and services provided by the companies. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how the growing demand for low-cost storage and faster data accessibility is changing the market scenario.

Global Cloud Storage Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Alphabet, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dropbox, Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, HP Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., VMware, Inc.

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cloud Storage market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players.

For Customization, Click Here…

Points Covered in TOC of Global Cloud Storage Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study2. Research Approach and Methodology3. Executive Summary4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers 4.2.1 Increase in Cloud Adoption Across Organizations 4.2.2 Increase in Demand for Hybrid Cloud 4.2.3 Growing Demand for Low-cost Storage and Faster Data Accessibility

4.3 Restraints 4.3.1 Privacy and Security Concerns regarding Cloud Storage

4.4 Industry Attractiveness â Porters Five Forces Analysis 4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers 4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants 4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services 4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry5. Global Cloud Storage Market Segmentation

5.1 By Solution 5.1.1 Cloud Storage Gateway 5.1.2 Primary Storage 5.1.3 Backup Storage 5.1.4 Data Archiving

5.2 By Service 5.2.1 Managed Services 5.2.2 Professional Services

5.3 By Deployment 5.3.1 Private Cloud 5.3.2 Public Cloud 5.3.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.4 By End User 5.4.1 BFSI 5.4.2 Retail and Consumer Goods 5.4.3 Healthcare 5.4.4 Media & Entertainment 5.4.5 IT & Telecommunication 5.4.6 Manufacturing 5.4.7 Government 5.4.8 Others

5.5 By Region 5.5.1 North America 5.5.2 Europe 5.5.3 Asia-Pacific 5.5.4 Latin America 5.5.5 Middle-East & Africa6. Competitive Intelligence â Company Profiles

6.1 Alphabet, Inc.

6.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.3 Dropbox, Inc.

6.4 EMC Corporation

6.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.6 HP Enterprise Company

6.7 IBM Corporation

6.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.9 Oracle Corporation

6.10 Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

6.11 VMware, Inc.

*List not Exhaustive7. Investment Analysis8. Future of the Market

To conclude, Cloud Storage report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

