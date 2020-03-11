Global Cloud Security Solutions Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Cloud Security Solutions Market 2019
A cloud security solution is a stand-alone solution or a suite of products that provides security to cloud-based services or cloud computing architectures. A typical cloud security solution offers features like encryption, identity and access management (IAM), endpoint monitoring, vulnerability scanning, intrusion detection, and application and messaging security. It helps protect cloud content from unauthorized access and data theft.
Emphasized by data breaches in recent years and increasing threat of cybercrime and targeted attacks, the demand for cloud security solutions is estimated to increase over the forecast period. The market is also projected to witness significant efforts by industry participants for creation of regulations and compliance laws owing to growing need for industry-wide standards. Demand for security services and policy implementation is also expected to increase, in turn driving the overall cloud security market.
In 2018, the global Cloud Security Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
IBM
McAfee
Symantec
Trend Micro
Akamai Technologies
Alert Logic
CA Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies
Clearswift
Fortinet
Imperva
NTT Security
Panda Security
SafeNet
SecureWorks
SKYHIGH NETWORKS
Sophos
Zscaler
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud IAM
Cloud Email Security
Cloud IDS/IPS
Cloud DLP
Cloud SIEM
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Security Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Security Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Security Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud IAM
1.4.3 Cloud Email Security
1.4.4 Cloud IDS/IPS
1.4.5 Cloud DLP
1.4.6 Cloud SIEM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Security Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Government
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 McAfee
12.3.1 McAfee Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 McAfee Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 McAfee Recent Development
12.4 Symantec
12.4.1 Symantec Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Symantec Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.5 Trend Micro
12.5.1 Trend Micro Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
12.6 Akamai Technologies
12.6.1 Akamai Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Akamai Technologies Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Akamai Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Alert Logic
12.7.1 Alert Logic Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Alert Logic Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Alert Logic Recent Development
12.8 CA Technologies
12.8.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.9 Check Point Software Technologies
12.9.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Clearswift
12.10.1 Clearswift Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Security Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Clearswift Revenue in Cloud Security Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Clearswift Recent Development
12.11 Fortinet
12.12 Imperva
12.13 NTT Security
12.14 Panda Security
12.15 SafeNet
12.16 SecureWorks
12.17 SKYHIGH NETWORKS
12.18 Sophos
12.19 Zscaler
Continued…..
