Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

This report provides in depth study of “Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs used to dereference various low-level details of underlying network infrastructure

Several factors such as faster implementation, scalability, flexibility, and agility provided by the service; increasing market competition; and increasing demand for reducing investment on IT infrastructures, hardware, and hiring skilled resources are expected to bolster the growth of this market.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Data Services

Apollo

Netmagic Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco

Dell

IBM

Microsoft

NTT Communications

VMWare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public

Private

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Public

1.4.3 Private

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT & Telecom

1.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail and E-commerce

1.5.6 Government & Defense

1.5.7 Energy & Utilities

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size

2.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon Data Services

12.1.1 Amazon Data Services Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Data Services Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Amazon Data Services Recent Development

12.2 Apollo

12.2.1 Apollo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.2.4 Apollo Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Apollo Recent Development

12.3 Netmagic Solutions

12.3.1 Netmagic Solutions Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.3.4 Netmagic Solutions Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Netmagic Solutions Recent Development

12.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.4.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.4.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

12.5 Cisco

12.5.1 Cisco Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.6 Dell

12.6.1 Dell Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.6.4 Dell Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Dell Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 Microsoft

12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.9 NTT Communications

12.9.1 NTT Communications Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.9.4 NTT Communications Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 NTT Communications Recent Development

12.10 VMWare

12.10.1 VMWare Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Introduction

12.10.4 VMWare Revenue in Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 VMWare Recent Development

Continued….

