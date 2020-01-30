Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

In today’s world, huge amount of sensitive data such as customer financial information, patient health information, personal confidential documentation or intellectual property documents is moving to the cloud, but many enterprises lack policy controls for data stored in cloud services. Data loss prevention is a process of protecting sensitive data which is at rest, in-motion and endpoint to reduce the chances of data theft or unauthorized exposure. Cloud data loss prevention solutions protect enterprises that have adopted cloud storage. Cloud DLP solution ensure that data is encrypted and sent to authorized cloud applications. This solution offers a built in support for scanning and classifying sensitive data in cloud storage.

Factors such as increase focus of organizations to meet data regulations, compliance requirements for the data saved on public and private cloud and increasing instances of data breaches and cyber-attacks at various platforms are the factors driving the growth of cloud data loss prevention. Moreover, law enforcement agencies around the globe are promoting efficient and effective use of technology for protecting individual and organization data.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Data Loss Prevention status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Data Loss Prevention development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CipherCloud

McAfee

Trustwave

Check Point Software Technologies

Symantec

Digital Guardian

Skyhigh Networks

Blue Coat Systems

Cisco Systems

Code Green Networks

Zecurion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network DLP

Endpoint DLP

Storage DLP

Market segment by Application, split into

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government And Defence

Manufacturing

Retail And Logistics

Energy And Utility

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Network DLP

1.4.3 Endpoint DLP

1.4.4 Storage DLP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT And Telecom

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Government And Defence

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Retail And Logistics

1.5.8 Energy And Utility

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size

2.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Data Loss Prevention Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in China

7.3 China Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in India

10.3 India Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cloud Data Loss Prevention Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CipherCloud

12.1.1 CipherCloud Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction

12.1.4 CipherCloud Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 CipherCloud Recent Development

12.2 McAfee

12.2.1 McAfee Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction

12.2.4 McAfee Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 McAfee Recent Development

12.3 Trustwave

12.3.1 Trustwave Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction

12.3.4 Trustwave Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Trustwave Recent Development

12.4 Check Point Software Technologies

12.4.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction

12.4.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Symantec

12.5.1 Symantec Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction

12.5.4 Symantec Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.6 Digital Guardian

12.6.1 Digital Guardian Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction

12.6.4 Digital Guardian Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Digital Guardian Recent Development

12.7 Skyhigh Networks

12.7.1 Skyhigh Networks Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction

12.7.4 Skyhigh Networks Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Skyhigh Networks Recent Development

12.8 Blue Coat Systems

12.8.1 Blue Coat Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction

12.8.4 Blue Coat Systems Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Blue Coat Systems Recent Development

12.9 Cisco Systems

12.9.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction

12.9.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.10 Code Green Networks

12.10.1 Code Green Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cloud Data Loss Prevention Introduction

12.10.4 Code Green Networks Revenue in Cloud Data Loss Prevention Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Code Green Networks Recent Development

12.11 Zecurion

