Global Cloud Computing Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

— Introduction

Global Cloud Computing Market

Cloud Computing is a term that describes a broad range of technology services. It is often described as a stack (see diagram below), as a response to the broad range of services built on top of one another under the moniker Cloud .

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S.. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure have relative higher level of product s quality. As to Germany, SAP has become as a global leader. In Cina, Aliyun leads the technology development.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people get used to the cloud computing, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of cloud computing will increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Computing market will register a 30.6% CAGRin terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 182300 million by 2024, from US$ 36700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Computing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Computing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cloud Computing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government

Small and Medium sized enterprises

Large enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

IBM

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

Salesforce

Rackspace

SAP

Oracle

Vmware

DELL

EMC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Computing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud Computing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Computing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Computing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cloud Computing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

